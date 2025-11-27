Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.30% of Ingevity worth $36,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 8.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 417,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ingevity by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Ingevity Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE NGVT opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Stories

