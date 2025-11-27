The Chemours Company $CC Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Chemours worth $39,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Chemours by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 34.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 132.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.64. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -15.77%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

