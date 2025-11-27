Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Howard Hughes worth $38,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 134.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $91.07.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $390.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $87,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,757.16. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

