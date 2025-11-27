Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,583 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of HCI Group worth $36,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 175.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.89 and a 52-week high of $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average is $167.90.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $2.46. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

