Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.47% of La-Z-Boy worth $37,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 116.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $522.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $120,380.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,412.10. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LZB. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

