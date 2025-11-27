Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,360 Shares of Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of Xometry worth $36,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,105 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xometry by 37.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.62. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,880. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $661,196. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

