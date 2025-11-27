Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,577 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of AtriCure worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 98.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

AtriCure Stock Down 6.4%

AtriCure stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.56. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,172.12. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $187,831.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,837.68. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,166 shares of company stock worth $785,278 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

