PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,851 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $49,186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after buying an additional 1,822,689 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,914,000. DJE Kapital AG raised its stake in Gold Fields by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after buying an additional 742,174 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 169.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 585,950 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

