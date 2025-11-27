Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,317 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of DNOW worth $37,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DNOW by 376.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,914,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,738 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the first quarter worth approximately $18,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 501,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DNOW by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 407,972 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in DNOW by 325.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 472,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 361,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.01. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. DNOW had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DNOW in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

