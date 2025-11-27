Knowles Corporation $KN Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.38% of Knowles worth $36,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 47.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 283.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $193,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $904,414.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,163.50. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.53. Knowles Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

