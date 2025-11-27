Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,744 Shares of Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Flywire worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 194.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 850.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

FLYW opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Flywire Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

