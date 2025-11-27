Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 5,587 Shares of First Advantage Co. $FA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in First Advantage by 1,208.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,813.90. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

First Advantage Stock Down 1.4%

FA stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue was up 105.5% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

