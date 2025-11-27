SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,177 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 49,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,104,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,033,000 after purchasing an additional 398,642 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Viper Energy stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

