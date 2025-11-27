Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.38 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,388 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of DoubleVerify worth $34,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $22,485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 1,654,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,891,000 after buying an additional 984,779 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $11,953,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,497,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 747,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $157,255. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

