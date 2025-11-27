Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $61,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.96. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. The firm had revenue of $813.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.