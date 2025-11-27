Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.99 Million Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $33,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APGE. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $593,929.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,180.56. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $1,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,272,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,210,910.87. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,620 shares of company stock worth $2,160,704 over the last three months. 42.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.50. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

