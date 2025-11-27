Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Universal Corporation $UVV

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Universal worth $33,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 12.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UVV shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Universal Stock Down 0.2%

Universal stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $754.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.30 million.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

