National HealthCare Co. $NHC Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National HealthCare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.6%

NHC opened at $137.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.91. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

