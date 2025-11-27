Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 360.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,583 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $36,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.