Stephen (Steve) Scudamore Sells 101,647 Shares of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore sold 101,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.73, for a total value of A$379,143.31.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

