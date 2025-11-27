Insider Selling: Kirby (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $1,118,564.46 in Stock

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Amy Husted sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,118,564.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,259.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $129.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.29 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Kirby’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 244.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kirby by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KEX. Bank of America cut their target price on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

