Julia Madsen Sells 5,008 Shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,020. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $266.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.