Julia Madsen Sells 5,008 Shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,020. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $266.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.