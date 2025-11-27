Arani Bose Sells 7,500 Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.56, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 282,761 shares in the company, valued at $82,159,036.16. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,425.00.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:PEN opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $221.26 and a one year high of $310.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

