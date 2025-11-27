Coast Entertainment (ASX:CEH) Insider Acquires A$499,755.96 in Stock

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Edward Haslingden bought 1,009,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 per share, with a total value of A$499,755.96.
Coast Entertainment Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coast Entertainment
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.