PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBG. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,178.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $358,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,576,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.12). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,846,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,711,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,253,853.45. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

