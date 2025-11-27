Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,052 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $290.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.95. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at $397,900.80. This represents a 38.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

