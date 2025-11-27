Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,445 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

