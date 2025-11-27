Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

