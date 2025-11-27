Insider Selling: Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells $305,165.00 in Stock

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $305,165.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,619.74. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Charles River Associates has a fifty-two week low of $152.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Associates by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Charles River Associates by 243.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the second quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Charles River Associates by 259.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Associates in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

