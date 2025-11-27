Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,528,952.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.89, for a total transaction of $1,528,952.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,609,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,692,673.63. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $213.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.80.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.