Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.11.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE:DELL opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.34. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.42% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

