Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $407,563.68 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) SVP John Couling sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $407,563.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,148.56. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DLB opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

