Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

ATMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

