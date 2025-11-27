Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

NYSE:BURL opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.09 and its 200 day moving average is $264.10. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

