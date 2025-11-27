Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 615636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Pharvaris Stock Up 8.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pharvaris by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter worth $57,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

