The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.58 and traded as low as GBX 138.20. The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 145, with a volume of 102,937 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

The company has a market cap of £247.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Analysts anticipate that The Gym Group plc will post 0.2851177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

