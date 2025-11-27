Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Down 6.4%

Evoke Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.