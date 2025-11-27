Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 13.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.97 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

