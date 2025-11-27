Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Grupo Cibest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Grupo Cibest has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,920,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Cibest during the 1st quarter valued at $12,536,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 266,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the second quarter valued at $8,619,000.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Cibest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Cibest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.