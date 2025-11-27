Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Essential Utilities stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $42.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Baird R W downgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Utilities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 834.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

