Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in WSFS Financial stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.44%. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,610,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,604,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,031,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,653,000 after acquiring an additional 138,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSFS

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.