Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

