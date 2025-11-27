Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6%

MU stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

