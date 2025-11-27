Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.08 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,670,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,979,000 after buying an additional 199,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,317,000 after buying an additional 401,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,017,000 after buying an additional 371,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.