Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.0%

MGY stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The company had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

