Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $217.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

