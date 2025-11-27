DLD Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,278 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.65% of Drugs Made In America Acquisition worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000.

Get Drugs Made In America Acquisition alerts:

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMAA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Drugs Made In America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on DMAA

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition

(Free Report)

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.