DLD Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,278 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.65% of Drugs Made In America Acquisition worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000.
Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:DMAA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on DMAA
About Drugs Made In America Acquisition
Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drugs Made In America Acquisition
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.