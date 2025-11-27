Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.49 Million Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.