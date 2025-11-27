87,950 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,000. Welltower makes up approximately 0.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Welltower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after buying an additional 1,045,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $206.33 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 204.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.93.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

