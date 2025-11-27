DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Fluor Corporation $FLR

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,400,000. Fluor makes up approximately 4.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 12.37% of Fluor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fluor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Fluor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

